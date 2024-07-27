Heroes or Villains? The Duality of Perspective in Historical Actions

Guide Stars Lessons: Say Hello to the Bad Guy?

Isn’t it wild how people can see the same actions so differently? One person’s hero can be another’s villain, and that really says a lot about how complicated our morals and values are. Take Hernán Cortés, for example. To the Spanish, he was a big-time hero who expanded their empire and brought in loads of wealth and new lands. But to the Aztecs, he was a nightmare, spreading destruction, disease, and taking over their world.

When Cortés conquered the Aztec Empire, his military skills and alliances with the Aztec enemies were seen as genius moves by the Spanish. They celebrated the gold and land he secured and saw him as a symbol of bravery and success. But for the Aztecs, his arrival was the beginning of the end. His forces brought devastation, and European diseases wreaked havoc, leading to the collapse of their society.

What the Spanish saw as a noble mission was a total disaster for the Aztecs, costing them their land, culture, and countless lives.

Cortés’s story is a strong reminder of how easy it is to think our actions are totally justified, especially from our own perspective. But it’s super important to consider how our actions affect others, who might see things very differently. By recognizing this duality, we can develop a more balanced and empathetic approach, aiming to make sure our actions have a positive impact on everyone. This awareness can help us walk the fine line between being seen as a hero or a villain, contributing to a better collective human experience.

Thinking about how to help without causing harm brings up some deep psychological and philosophical questions. Psychology tells us a lot about why our actions meant to help one group might end up hurting another. For instance, the fundamental attribution error is when we blame our own actions on the situation but see others’ actions as part of their character.

Cognitive dissonance occurs when we try to make sense of the negative outcomes of our well-meaning actions, convincing ourselves that we’re still good people. These biases make it hard to see the full impact of what we do, often leading to the saying, “no good deed goes unpunished,” because the unintended consequences can outweigh the good we intended.

Philosophically, when family members defend a loved one’s “criminal” behavior, it shows just how subjective moral judgments can be. Relativism, an idea in ethics, says that moral truths aren’t set in stone but are shaped by cultural, social, and personal contexts. Families might see their loved one’s actions through a lens of loyalty, love, and mitigating circumstances, finding positive reasons for behavior that others see as totally bad. This difference in perspectives shows that people rarely see themselves as villains. Instead, we create stories to justify our actions and keep a positive self-image.

On the flip side, those who benefit from crime or are closely linked to criminals might view law enforcement as unjust and opressive. For example, Rastafarians often use the term “Babylon” to describe the police, reflecting their view of the police as unfair and repressive. While police officers often see themselves as a force for good, protecting society and upholding the law, families affected by their actions may see something entirely different. When their “criminal” relatives are placed behind bars, these families might view the police not as protectors but as antagonists. This stark contrast highlights how one group’s guardian can be seen as another group’s adversary, depending on the perspective.

The Egyptian myth of weighing actions against a feather also sheds light on this moral complexity. In ancient Egyptian mythology, when someone died, their heart was weighed against the feather of Ma’at, the goddess of truth and justice. If the heart was lighter than the feather, it meant they lived a just life and were rewarded with a blissful afterlife. But if the heart was heavy with wrongdoing, they faced consequences.

This metaphor reminds us to balance our actions, considering both our intentions and their outcomes. By aiming to weigh our actions against such ethical standards, we can better understand the moral landscape, realizing that even our well-intended deeds can have unintended side effects. This approach fosters empathy and a deeper understanding of the complex nature of human behavior.

Finding the right balance in what we do means being truly mindful, thinking carefully about the pros and cons of our choices. This mindfulness helps us see the bigger picture and understand that our good intentions might not always lead to positive outcomes. By thinking through the possible consequences, we can try to do more good and less harm. This way of doing things is all about empathy and looking ahead, making sure our actions are as fair and considerate as possible.

The Bible, which many people hold dear, supports this idea of balance. Jesus’ teaching in Matthew 7:12 sums it up perfectly: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.” This Golden Rule reminds us to treat others the way we want to be treated. It encourages us to see things from other people’s perspectives and consider their needs when we make decisions. By following this principle, we can help create a kinder and fairer world, even if things don’t always turn out exactly as we hope.

In the end, we should aim to live by the rule of treating others as we want to be treated. It might not always bring immediate success or make everyone happy, but it sets a high moral standard for our actions. By striving for this ideal, we recognize the complexity of human interactions and try to act with integrity and empathy. This effort helps reduce the negative side effects of our actions and promotes a more peaceful coexistence.

Nevertheless, despite our best efforts, we must accept that we may still be the villain in someone else’s storyline.