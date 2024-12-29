Eddy Smith’s Guide to Breaking Life’s Cycles in 2025

Guide Stars Lessons: 2025 By Eddy Smith

Sometimes, life feels like a puzzle with no clear starting point. You know change is needed, but figuring out where to begin can feel daunting. Maybe you’ve felt stuck, caught in cycles that seem impossible to break, or waited for the perfect moment to move forward, only to find that the moment never comes. What I’ve realized is this: progress begins the moment you do, even if the first steps feel uncertain or small.

The following are a collection of thoughts and ideas; practical tips drawn from experience and literature. They’re not designed to promise instant change or perfect answers, but they can help you build momentum and move toward something meaningful. If you’re ready to take those first steps:

Find your “Why”

Breaking the cycle starts with uncovering your why. This isn’t tied to fleeting motivation; it’s rooted in purpose. Ask yourself: Why change? Why invest your energy? Your why is the driving force that keeps you moving when the road gets tough. As the Philosopher Nietzsche said, “He who has a why to live can survive almost any how.”

Knowing your why brings clarity to your struggles, ensuring they align with your goals rather than being wasted on what doesn’t matter. It gives meaning to the challenges you face and strengthens your resolve to overcome them. Before setting goals, take a moment to reflect: What truly drives you? Whether it’s family, personal growth, or a vision for a better life, find it, own it, and let it guide your journey forward.

Write It Down

Once you’ve uncovered your why, the next step is to bring it to life. Write it down. This transforms your thoughts into something real, turning a vague idea into a clear commitment. Seeing your why on paper strengthens your connection to it, making it harder to ignore when distractions come your way.

Think of it as a contract with yourself. Keep it visible; whether in a journal, on your mirror, or as a reminder on your phone. Each time you see it, you’ll refocus on your purpose. Writing it down also clarifies your goals, transforming them from abstract aspirations into concrete strategies. Seeing is believing, and this single action is the foundation of meaningful change.

Stay Present

The only thing that truly exists is the NOW. This moment, right here, is all you have, and the sooner you embrace that, the sooner you unlock your power to act. Staying present isn’t about ignoring the past or dismissing the future; it’s realizing that every step forward happens in the now. As Eckhart Tolle describes in The Power of Now, most of our stress, anxiety, and hesitation come from “mind stuff,” thoughts that trap us in the imaginary weight of the past or the uncertainty of the future. Even Jesus said, “Do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own” (Matthew 6:34).

If the change you seek is beyond what you can immediately control, don’t waste energy worrying; position yourself NOW to make it possible. That might mean making small, incremental decisions that move you closer to your goal or adjusting your habits to align with the conditions you want to create. The power of the present lies in its immediacy, so let go of what’s outside your reach right now, and focus on doing what you can, where you are, with what you have. The rest will follow.

Make It Stick

Repetition is the foundation of habit formation. If you want meaningful change, you have to take the first step and commit to making it stick. I’ll never forget how Andy (one of my mentors) used to remind me, over and over: “Eddy! It’s either you want it, or you don’t want it.” He’d say it so often it became impossible to ignore, and those words still resonate with me. People who truly “want it” don’t sit around waiting for the perfect moment, they make it happen. Whether it’s hitting the gym, mastering a new skill, or practicing mindfulness, it starts with showing up every single day, even when you don’t feel like it. The first move is always yours and change begins with action (Keep at it for 21 days).

We’re often our own biggest obstacles, letting excuses or discomfort hold us back. But the beauty of repetition is that it rewires your brain and builds momentum. Over time, the things you once struggled to do become second nature. Start small if you have to, but keep showing up. Write your goals on paper, track your progress, and celebrate small wins along the way. So ask yourself: Do I really want this? If the answer is yes, then put in the work to make it stick.

Set Clear Boundaries

Making real progress starts with learning to say no, and meaning it. Your time, energy, and focus are your most valuable assets, and protecting them is not just important; it’s essential. Setting boundaries is not an act of selfishness but a declaration of purpose. It means identifying what truly moves you closer to your goals and refusing to let distractions, unnecessary commitments, or the expectations of others drain you. Every “NO” to what doesn’t matter is a powerful “YES” to what does. As Proverbs 4:23 reminds us, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” Guarding your time and energy is a way of guarding your heart, ensuring that your actions flow from clarity and intention. So take control: be intentional about where you direct your time and energy. By choosing what aligns with your vision and letting go of the rest, you create the space and clarity needed to grow into the best version of yourself.

Forgive Yourself

Life, like basketball, demands courage to take the shot, knowing full well you might miss. And sometimes, you will. But here’s the truth: missing isn’t what keeps you from winning; it’s staying stuck in the miss. I still hear coach clapping and yelling, “Come on, Eddy! Forgive yourself! Get (your head) back in the game!” That wasn’t just advice for the court, it was a lesson for life. Mistakes will happen, and opportunities will slip away, but regret is the real opponent. Every mistake holds a lesson, but you only uncover it when you let go of guilt. Time won’t wait for you to wallow, it keeps moving. So, shake it off, refocus, and step back into the game. The next shot might be the one that changes everything, but you’ll never know unless you take it.

Rest, Reset, Recalibrate

Rest is the secret weapon too many overlook. It’s not surrender; it’s strategy. When you take time to pause, you’re not stepping back but fueling your next move. Exhaustion doesn’t lead to success; it leads to breakdown. Whether it’s getting proper sleep, stepping away to clear your mind, or simply catching your breath, rest gives you the clarity and energy to keep going. Don’t just wait for burnout to force you to stop. Take control, make the decision to reset, and come back recharged. When you allow yourself to rest, you’re investing in the endurance you need to keep winning.

Faith

At the heart of every journey forward lies faith, not just in yourself, but in something greater. God, the universe, a divine presence, or even the shared energy that connects us all. Across beliefs, cultures, and philosophies, there is a common thread: the understanding that we are part of something larger than ourselves. Even those in disbelief may place their trust in values like love, truth, or humanity’s capacity for good. This connection reminds us that faith isn’t divisive; it’s universal, bringing us together in the pursuit of meaning and purpose.

Faith isn’t blind trust or wishful thinking. It’s believing in the unseen and holding onto hope when the path forward feels uncertain. Albert Einstein, a scientist whose work reshaped our understanding of the universe, once said, “The most beautiful thing we can experience is the mysterious. It is the source of all true art and science.” This appreciation for the unknown reflects a kind of faith; a willingness to trust in what lies beyond our current understanding. It’s the courage to explore possibilities yet to unfold. This sense of wonder, shared across beliefs, reminds us that faith is what bridges doubt and fear, offering strength when reason alone cannot.

Trust that the work you’re doing, the steps you’re taking, are aligning with a greater plan and you’ll find the strength to keep moving, no matter how uncertain the road ahead.