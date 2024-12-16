The High Cost of Reckless Choices in Today’s Society

Guide Stars Lessons: Thoughts write your destiny.

She was across the street, scrolling on her phone, casual as ever. Her friend nudged her, half-joking but with a hint of caution, “You going be late, you know your boss not easy.” Without missing a beat, she shrugged off the warning with a smirk and fired back: “If my boss ain’t careful, I go rest something on him he won’t forget.”

My head shot up. Did I just hear that? The way she said it; cold, matter-of-fact, made me stop like I’d hit a wall. There was no shame, no hesitation. She didn’t even glance around to see who might’ve heard. It wasn’t the kind of joke people laugh off. It was the kind of remark that makes you freeze and think, What’s going on in her head?

And here’s the thing, it wasn’t even the first time I’d heard someone talk like that, throwing out reckless words like they’re invincible, like they’ll never have to pay the price. That’s the problem. This kind of thinking doesn’t come out of nowhere. It’s entitlement, plain and simple. It’s the belief that as long as the outcome works in your favor, it doesn’t matter how it looks, sounds, or affects anyone else. And we all know where that mindset leads; straight into a wreck you can’t walk away from. The scary part? She didn’t look like someone on the edge. She looked like anyone else, like all of us, until the words came out.

What makes people so willing to risk everything, driven by a sense of entitlement that shrugs off caution, as if the world owes them their way no matter the cost? From decisions that land them behind bars to choices that lead to chronic health problems, these actions often stem from a mindset that dismisses caution entirely. It’s the belief that the outcome justifies the means, no matter how reckless or short-sighted the path to get there. Too often, people believe they are owed the life they want without putting in the necessary work or thought. Every whim, every fleeting desire, is treated as non-negotiable. This mindset has created a pattern of reckless behavior, where individuals act without weighing the consequences, chasing gratification at the expense of their future. And while it’s easy to point fingers, this way of thinking is not as far removed from any of us as we’d like to believe.

In our part of the world, this entitlement is proving costly. We see it in the growing impatience with slow progress, in the willingness to cut corners, and in the belief that the rules don’t apply if they get in the way of personal gain. These attitudes chip away at our ability to make decisions that lead to meaningful, lasting progress. To address this, we need to confront the uncomfortable truth: entitlement is everyone’s problem. It shows up in the way we interact, the way we raise our children, and the choices we make every day. If we want to see change, it starts with individuals taking responsibility for their actions, thinking critically about their decisions, and setting a better example for others.

Why bring this up now? Because reflection is a luxury the present affords us, and it’s one we must use wisely. The mistakes of the past offer lessons, but only if we’re willing to confront them with honesty and humility. As the saying goes, “An unexamined life is not worth living” (Socrates). This is not an exercise in guilt but in growth, a call for each of us to look at where we are and ask how much of it could have been avoided with just a moment of careful thought. Imagine the collective power of a people committed to thinking before acting, of decisions guided not by impulse but by clarity and purpose. Such a shift in mindset could transform families, workplaces, and even nations. The time for course correction is now, and it begins not with grand gestures, but with small, deliberate acts of responsibility.

This Christmas season, the temptation to overindulge will be strong. The lights, the music, the festive spirit; it can make us feel untouchable, as though nothing we do in the moment could possibly go wrong. But life doesn’t owe us perfect outcomes. It doesn’t owe us recovery from reckless decisions. What you choose to do today; whether it’s overspending, taking a careless risk, or letting emotions guide you down a dangerous path, will shape the tomorrow you have to live with. Take a moment now, just for yourself, and ask: am I making the choices I can stand by when the season fades? Don’t wait until you’re staring at the cold bars of a cell or the harsh white ceiling of a hospital ward to realize what really matters. Don’t let this season of joy become the prelude to regrets that will follow you long after the decorations are packed away.

You think life cares about your excuses? It doesn’t. You think the world owes you a free pass to fix the mess you make? It doesn’t. Life will chew you up, spit you out, and keep moving while you’re stuck picking up the pieces. And you know what? Nobody’s coming to save you. You think those quick decisions, cutting corners, taking shortcuts, acting without thinking, make you clever? They don’t. They make you reckless. And recklessness has one outcome: consequences you can’t escape. If you don’t believe me, look at the ones who thought they had it all figured out.

Here’s the thing: while some may hope for your downfall, this isn’t about them. We’re saying this because we know what’s waiting on the other side of reckless choices, and it’s not worth the risk. Life doesn’t wait for you to figure it out. That decision you rush into today; the fight, the robbery, the careless neglect, it doesn’t end when the moment does. It follows you. It defines you. So yeah, maybe you’re tired of hearing this. Maybe you roll your eyes at “old people” telling you to slow down. But take a second to ask yourself: are you ready to live with the weight of a mistake you can’t take back? If the answer is no, then stop. Think. Because once the damage is done, wishing won’t undo it.

“Watch your thoughts, for they will become words. Watch your words, for they will become actions. Watch your actions, for they will become habits. Watch your habits, for they will become your character. Watch your character, for it will become your destiny.” Lao Tzu