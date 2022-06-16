Edinboro man loses Flat-Bed truck valued at $128,000.00 to arson

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a report of Arson made by a 37-year-old Stevedore of Edinboro.

According to the report, on 15.06.22, some unknown person(s) without lawful excuse destroyed one (1) blue TGS 400 Flat-Bed Truck, registration plate T-1323 valued at $128,000.00ECC by setting it on fire, the property of the virtual complainant.

The incident occurred at Bay Street, Kingstown about 2:30 am on 15.06.22

Persons with information about the investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-457-1211, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1784-456-1810; or any police Station; or Police Officer you are comfortable with. All information will be dealt with confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.