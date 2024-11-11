Edinboro Student Charged For Offensive Weapon

On November 8, 2024, police arrested and charged Jeremy Gellizeau, an 18-year-old Student of Edinboro, with the offence of Offensive Weapon.

According to investigations, the accused without lawful excuse in a public place, specifically the Kingstown public road, had a knife in his possession.

The offence was committed on November, 7, 2024 at Kingstown.

Gellizeau appeared before the Serious Offences Court on November 11, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The conditions of his station bail continues and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for November 12, 2024.