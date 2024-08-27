Education & Health Ministry Unite to Combat Dengue Outbreak in SVG

Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation Addresses Dengue Outbreak in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation is working closely with the Ministry of Health to address the ongoing Dengue Fever outbreak in the country.

The Surveillance Committee of the Ministry of Health reports that the current increase in Dengue Fever cases was noted in May 2024 and was declared an epidemic in July 2024. There is now a total of 542 laboratory confirmed cases of Dengue Fever in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as of 22 August, 2024.

The cases of Dengue Fever have been reported in all health districts, with the greatest number in Calliaqua, Kingstown and Pembroke. Most persons are in the age group of 0-33 years.

The Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which carries the Dengue Fever virus, typically bites during the daytime hours when persons are active. Therefore, bites can occur at home, work and school.

In view of the current situation, the Ministry of Education is recommending the following measures in an attempt to reduce the risk of Dengue Fever infection in schools: