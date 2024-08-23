Educators Prepare for Surge in Students from Southern Grenadines

SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF STUDENTS FROM SOUTHERN GRENADINES TO BE SCHOOLED ON MAINLAND

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has indicated that more than half of the parents of students from the Southern Grenadines have opted to have their students schooled on the mainland.

Speaking in Parliament today, August 22, Dr. Gonsalves said the Union Island Secondary is expected to be ready, while work on the Stephanie Browne Primary School may be delayed by a week, however, the facility at Amos Vale to house students from the Grenadines who will attend school on mainland is nearing completion.

“It appears as though significantly more than half of the parents of the students are opting for the students to be educated on St. Vincent temporarily and there are others who are opting to remain in Union Island but from the reports that I have received from the professionals…there are persons who are not yet sure whether they are going to stay down or come up…the ministry of education is making arrangement to have a sufficiency of teachers on both sides…accommodate the students,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister added that arrangements for furniture and other equipment have already been made to ensure the learning spaces are equipped.

The facility at Amos Vale, which is the former Teachers College, will accommodate students from the Union Island Secondary, The Mary Hutchinson Primary and the Stephanie Browne Primary schools. 2.5 million dollars have already been invested in retrofitting and expanding the facility.