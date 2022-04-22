Edward and Sophie will not meet with St Vincent PM

As their plans for a royal tour of the Caribbean continue to wane, Earl and Countess of Wessex are expected to skip a meeting with St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister tomorrow.

Dr Ralph Gonsalves and Prince Edward were due to meet in Kingstown, but the St Vincent PM announced the meeting is not likely to take place because of “medical reasons.”

Following excruciating pain in his right side Thursday 14, Gonsalves left for Venezuela for further medical attention last Sunday.

There is another hiccup in the royal couple’s planned Caribbean tour this week, after their trip to Grenada was cancelled with just a day’s notice yesterday.

Grenada was dropped from the itinerary following discussions with the host countries so the tour could fulfil its dual purposes – to celebrate the islands and mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Grenada’s government said the postponement was recommended by its governor-general. There was no explanation.

Edward and Sophie have begun their week-long trip to St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Reparations Support Commission criticized Edward and Sophie for past comments on slavery in an open letter ahead of the visit, saying: “We hear the phony sanctimony of those who came before you that these crimes are a ‘stain on your history’… We hope you will respect us by not reiterating it.” No, we’re not simpletons.”