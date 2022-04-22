Friday, April 22
Updated:

Edward and Sophie will not meet with St Vincent PM

By Lee Yan LaSur
Prince Edward and Countess of Wessex likely to skip visit with St Vincent PM in latest Caribbean cancellation
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As their plans for a royal tour of the Caribbean continue to wane, Earl and Countess of Wessex are expected to skip a meeting with St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister tomorrow.

Dr Ralph Gonsalves and Prince Edward were due to meet in Kingstown, but the St Vincent PM announced the meeting is not likely to take place because of “medical reasons.”

Following excruciating pain in his right side Thursday 14, Gonsalves left for Venezuela for further medical attention last Sunday.

There is another hiccup in the royal couple’s planned Caribbean tour this week, after their trip to Grenada was cancelled with just a day’s notice yesterday.

Grenada was dropped from the itinerary following discussions with the host countries so the tour could fulfil its dual purposes – to celebrate the islands and mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Grenada’s government said the postponement was recommended by its governor-general. There was no explanation.

Edward and Sophie have begun their week-long trip to St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Reparations Support Commission criticized Edward and Sophie for past comments on slavery in an open letter ahead of the visit, saying: “We hear the phony sanctimony of those who came before you that these crimes are a ‘stain on your history’… We hope you will respect us by not reiterating it.” No, we’re not simpletons.”

Royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne said the Palace would have to ask difficult questions about whether to proceed with planned tours of the Commonwealth in the spring and risk causing the Queen further embarrassment in her Platinum Jubilee year.
