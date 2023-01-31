Eight officers of the St Vincent Police Force celebrate 20 years of service

8 MEMBERS OF THE RSVGPF CELEBRATE TWENTY YEARS OF SERVICE IN THE ORGANIZATION

On Friday 31st January 2003, six men and four women were sworn into the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and subsequently departed the state for Barbados on the following day to commence their initial Training Course at the Regional Police Training Centre (RPTC).

Congratulations are in order for the remaining members of course number 118, who are today January 31, 2023, celebrating 20 years of service in the illustrious organization of the RSVGPF, as well as to the Government and People of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

To commemorate the milestone, the officers started the week by giving God thanks and praise at the Church of God of Prophecy in Peruvian Vale on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Additionally, they will be participating in several social activities including a picnic in celebration of the occasion.

The remaining members of Course #118 in SVG are Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs. Thecla Andrews-Thomas, Station Sergeant, Mrs. Ashlyn Bristol, Corporals, Valdino Jack, Mrs. Carolyn May, Devon Bute, Nolan Barker, and Constables Karla Burgin and Andy Trimmingham.

The elated officers while reflecting on their achievements extended appreciation to everyone who has impacted their journey thus far and requested God’s guidance and blessings, as they continue to contribute effectively to the organization. Sincere thanks, were also expressed to Pastor Conrad Williams and members of the Church of GOD of Prophecy for hosting the contingent and allowing them to worship with the congregation.

ASP Thecla Andrews-Thomas noted that while the occasion demands celebration, she also reflected on the passing of their course-mate the late Ichal Mucket who passed away years ago in a motor vehicular accident in Anguilla.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, the Gazetted officers, and other ranks of the RSVGPF extend congratulations to the members of Course #118 on their achievement and contribution to SVG and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.