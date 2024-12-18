On December 14, commencing at 9:30 a.m., Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, held and co-chaired the Eighth Japan-CARICOM Ministerial-Level Conference (approx. 3 hours) and working lunch (approx. 1 hour 30 minutes) with the foreign ministers and other high-level officials from 14 member states that comprise the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) who are currently visiting Japan. The overview is as follows.

Following the conference, the participating countries adopted the Ministerial Joint Statement between Japan and CARICOM as an outcome document.