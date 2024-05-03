Ekklesia to host concert in support of lead singer’s medical treatment

The Gospel band Ekklesia is a Non-Profitable Organization in the State of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. We are comprised as a group with a multi-denominational background a total of 12 members strong with the mission to reach people across the world, spreading the gospel of our lord Jesus Christ and reaching out to those in need.

At this present time we have taken the initiative in planning an event by way of a Gospel concert to raise funds for a medical emergency for one of our lead singers who was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon cancer which has now spread to her liver and lungs.

This event was planned for Saturday 4th May 2024, 6:00 PM, at the Sandy Bay Government School . It is our hope to raise enough funds to assist in the overall amount of $47000 xcd to help with her treatments. Therefore we intend on selling local food items and drinks. We also intend on charging an admission fee of $5 as method to accumulate the overall total of funds.

At this concert we would feature a variety of items and ministries to provide this worship experience and make it exclusive and enjoyable. These Items includes: Songs, Dance, poems and monologues. And Ministry from: Otto Essien, Fenton Harry, Darron Andrews, Ronnie Richardson, the Ekklesia Gospel Band Svg and much more.

Our last major event took place April 9th 2023 where we planned a memorial thanksgiving service: post-volcanic eruption for the residents of the communities situated in the North Windward constituency.