Award-winning illustrator to hold workshops at Youlou Art Centre

On Saturday, November 25, the Youlou Art Centre in Indian Bay will host a renowned book illustrator, who has received accolades for her work. During this event, the illustrator will conduct two workshops.

Eleanor Dobbs, a prolific novelist with a repertoire of more than 50 literary works targeting a young audience, is scheduled to conduct a workshop in the morning, catering to youngsters ranging from five to twelve years of age.

The afternoon session is designated for individuals in the young adult and adult age groups who possess an inclination towards participating in a retreat scheduled to take place in Gibraltar during the month of May in the year 2024.

The objective of these seminars is to foster creativity among visual artists and writers. This presents a distinctive chance for emerging authors and illustrators from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to establish themselves as the future creators of children’s literature, both in terms of written content and visual representation.

Dobbs has been awarded the prestigious English Award for his outstanding contribution to the field of children’s literature. She possesses a strong enthusiasm for motivating colleagues illustrators to embrace the joy of creating artwork intended for a young audience. The individual in question possesses the occupation of an educator and also engages in artistic endeavours across multiple disciplines. In the year 2023, Eleanor received the Gibraltar Cultural Ambassador Award from the Ministry of Culture. Dobbs aspires to establish a global connection between Gibraltar and a diverse audience by using her artistic talents and contributions as an author of children’s literature.

During Dobbs’ journey to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, he expresses a desire to engage with emerging visual artists and authors. The workshops are offered at no cost and are accessible to individuals from the general public.