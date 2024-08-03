Electoral Council Publishes 2nd Bulletin of the Venezuelan Elections Results

On Friday, the National Electoral Council (CNE) issued the second bulletin of the results of the Venezuelan presidential elections held on Sunday, July 28.

With 96.87 percent of the data transmitted, the results determine that President Nicolas Maduro, the candidate of the Great Patriotic Pole, received 6,408,844 votes, that is, 51.95 percent of the votes.

In second place was Edmundo Gonzalez, the candidate of the far-right unitary platform, who obtained 5,326,104 votes equivalent to 43.18 percent of the votes.

CNE President Elvis Amoroso indicated that the transmission of the minutes of the voting tables were delayed due to massive cyber attacks carried out from different parts of the world against his institution’s technological infrastructure.

The delay was also due to the consequences of the urban violence acts perpetrated in recent days, he denounced, specifying that those terrorist actions included the burning of regional electoral offices, voting centers, and emergency transmission centers.

Nevertheless, the CNE managed to transmit the majority of the records, adhering to the Electoral Process Law and other regulations, Amoroso said, adding that citizen participation reached 59.97 percent.

The CNE president also congratulated the Venezuelans for their democratic vocation, the international electoral observers, and the state forces that provided security during voting day.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro and candidates sign minutes to verify the results of the presidential election

The re-elected President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the candidates, Benjamín Rausseo, Luís Eduardo Martínez, Claudio Fermín, Daniel Ceballos, Antonio Ecarri, José Brito and Javier Bertucci, signed the act that initiates the verification of the results of the electoral process, following the summons announced by the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

In such sense, the hearing of the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ was presided over by the highest authority of the body, Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez Rodríguez; the president of the Social Cassation Chamber, Edgar Gavidia Rodríguez and the president of the Constitutional Chamber, Tania D’Amelio; the Attorney General of the Republic, Tarek Williams Saab, was also present.

“With the promulgation of the Magna Carta was born what we know today as the Venezuelan electoral justice system established in its article 297, whose main objective is to protect the exercise of the political rights of the population, among which stand out, the right to participation and the right to suffrage established in articles 62, 63 and 64 of the constitutional text”, quoted magistrate Caryslia Beatriz Rodríguez Rodríguez.

Before the media, Claudio Fermín expressed: “This summons to appear before the Electoral Chamber has concluded in a sentence according to which the candidates and the political parties must submit the minutes, the documents we have related to the electoral process”.

Meanwhile, Luis Brito said: “I deplore the sovereign irresponsibility of one of the candidates, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia; he did not show up here, it means that my suspicion seems to be a reality. It would seem that here in Venezuela there was no electoral plan by some sector that participated in this process, on the contrary, there is a plan of insurrection”.

Source: VTV.gob.ve

Venezuela Rejects Statements by US Secretary of State Blinken

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela rejects the serious and ridiculous statements attributed to United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which he pretends to assume the role of the Venezuelan electoral authorities, demonstrating that the U.S. government is leading the coup attempt against Venezuela, promoting a violent agenda against the Venezuelan people and their institutions.

To the international community, governments, and social movements around the world, Venezuela denounces a perverse maneuver that employs lies and manipulation.

This occurs through major global communication powers, including the use of social networks that try to generate a false narrative leading to street violence, which is executed by fascist criminal groups self-proclaimed as ‘Small Commands.

These organizations have tried to cause terror among the civilian population and have attacked sensitive points within communities, under the fiction they wish to impose against the will of the majority of the Venezuelan people.

Venezuelan institutions, enshrined in the Bolivarian constitution, have acted to preserve national and popular sovereignty. Venezuelan democracy is one of the most robust in the world. No attempt to undermine it will succeed.

For 25 years, the United States has unsuccessfully tried to overthrow the Bolivarian government. They have not been able to do it and they will not be able to do it. All their attempts will succumb to the resolve of a dignified people who fight and build daily towards progress, defeating aggression, and criminal sanctions.

The Venezuelan people have spoken, exercised their right, and reiterated the unwavering path towards sovereignty, peace, and the construction of socialism to guarantee the greatest happiness.

Following the path laid out by Commander Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan people will know how to face any challenge from imperialism because, paraphrasing the Liberator Simon Bolivar, ‘fortunately, it has often been seen that a handful of free men and women can defeat powerful empires.’ We will prevail!”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Wins Legitimate Victory in Venezuelan Elections: Russian Duma

Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian Lower House (Duma), said that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s victory in the 2024 elections was legitimate.

“Venezuelan citizens voted for the current President Maduro… According to our observers, he won legitimately,” Volodin wrote in social networks.

Venezuela’s presidential elections were held on July 28. On Monday, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Maduro the winner with 51.2 percent of the counted votes.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

“Respect for Venezuela is the premise for dialogue with the United States”, Maduro Said

In a strong message, the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros, has urged the US government to respect Venezuela’s sovereignty as a precondition for dialogue between the two nations.

“If the US government is willing to respect Venezuela’s sovereignty, to stop threatening Venezuela, we can resume dialogue, but on the basis of a single point: Qatar’s compliance”, said President Maduro, on the national network, in response to one of the questions, during an international press conference held at the Miraflores Palace.

The head of state published the minutes and letters related to the Qatar agreements on its social networks as part of a strategy to demonstrate transparency and The Commission has also been working on a number of proposals.

Source: Telesurenglish.net