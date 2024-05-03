Electrician Arrested for Alleged Stabbing in Penniston

on 01 May, Police arrested and charged Devonte Collis, a 19-year-old Electrician of Penniston with the offence of Wounding.

The accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 21-year-old Labourer of Penniston, by stabbing him in his face with a piece of broken glass. The offence was committed at Peniston about 7:00 am on April 24.

Collis appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 02.05.24, and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2000.00 ECC, with one surety and the matter was adjourned to May 16, 24.