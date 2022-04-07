11 to represent SVG at 35th CARIFTA swimming championships

St Vincent and The Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) has finalized the selection of eleven swimmers to represent their country at the XXXV (35th) Carifta Swimming Championships, held in Barbados from 16th to 19th April 2022.
Representing the girls will be:
11 to 12 yrs
Eltonique Leonard
13 to 14 yrs
Kevern DaSilva
Jamie Joachim
Kennice Green
Zariel Nelson
15 to 17yrs
Tia Gun–Munro
Representing the boys will be:
13 to 14yrs
Brandon George
Matthew Ballah
15 to 17yrs
Eltonte Leonard
Bryson George
Kenale Alleyne