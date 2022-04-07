11 to represent SVG at 35th CARIFTA swimming championships

St Vincent and The Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) has finalized the selection of eleven swimmers to represent their country at the XXXV (35th) Carifta Swimming Championships, held in Barbados from 16th to 19th April 2022.

Representing the girls will be:

11 to 12 yrs

Eltonique Leonard

13 to 14 yrs

Kevern DaSilva

Jamie Joachim

Kennice Green

Zariel Nelson

15 to 17yrs

Tia Gun – Munro

Representing the boys will be:

13 to 14yrs

Brandon George

Matthew Ballah

15 to 17yrs

Eltont e Leonard

Bryson George

Kenale Alleyne