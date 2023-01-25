Elon Musk reveals ‘Major Side Effects’ after second COVID-19 booster

Elon Musk felt like he ‘was dying’ after 2nd COVID booster

Elon Musk said he felt like he “was dying” after his second COVID-19 booster shot.

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot,” the new Twitter boss wrote in a social media post. “Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I don’t know.”

Musk didn’t provide medical records to back his claim. Neither did he say which company’s COVID booster he took.

He took Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and the first mRNA booster without side effects, Musk said.

Musk posted a string of Twitter posts in response to a post by Rasmussen Reports which is criticizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s narrative that major side effects after COVID vaccination are “rare.”

And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023