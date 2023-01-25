Wednesday, January 25
Elon Musk reveals ‘Major Side Effects’ after second COVID-19 booster

Elon Musk felt like he ‘was dying’ after 2nd COVID booster

Elon Musk said he felt like he “was dying” after his second COVID-19 booster shot.

“I had major side effects from my second booster shot,” the new Twitter boss wrote in a social media post. “Felt like I was dying for several days. Hopefully, no permanent damage, but I don’t know.”

Musk didn’t provide medical records to back his claim. Neither did he say which company’s COVID booster he took.

He took Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and the first mRNA booster without side effects, Musk said.

Musk posted a string of Twitter posts in response to a post by Rasmussen Reports which is criticizing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s narrative that major side effects after COVID vaccination are “rare.”

