Elon Musk’s Starlink to begin operations in Jamaica

It’s official: Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to launch operations in Jamaica.

Using a low Earth orbit, Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more.

Daryl Vaz, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, approved a license for Starlink Services Jamaica to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet across the island on Thursday after the Office of Utilities Regulation approved the company’s application for telecom licenses.

This is a monumental step for Jamaica’s development as a digital society, according to Vaz.

“We are actively working to improve connectivity across the island. Starlink is a step in the right direction because with satellite Internet, even areas that have never been connected previously can now access high-speed internet,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Vaz added that consumers will now have more choices in selecting service providers. “I remain committed to ensuring we continue to advance technologically as this will boost advancements in education, medicine, and economic development.

Even remote and underserved areas in Jamaica will now have access to connectivity with the introduction of Starlink. Through Starlink, communities will be able to support economic growth by delivering online education, providing telehealth services, and connecting.

Starlink, which has been in operation since 2019, already has a presence in more than 30 countries. It also offers unprecedented connectivity continuity during cases of natural disaster and emergency response. The company has provided support in the aftermath of hurricanes, following wildfires and flooding, and supported governments and public safety officials in other times of crisis.

