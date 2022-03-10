Elysian, Liverpool Football Club owner Superyacht, Berths at Port Kingstown

Elysian, another superyacht, has berthed in Port Kingstown. Nope, it’s not a Russian oligarch vessel but American billionaire John William Henry II.

2 MTU diesel engines power Elysian, which brings her a top speed of 17 knots. Her cruising speed is 12 knots. She has a range of at least 4,500nm and accommodates 12 guests in 6 staterooms.

The yacht features a helipad, a gym and a fully equipped spa, including a massage room, a sauna and a steam room.

John William Henry II is the founder of John W. Henry & Company, an investment management firm.

He is the principal owner of Liverpool Football Club, the Boston Red Sox, The Boston Globe and co-owner of RFK Racing.

The Liverpool owner made his fortune from his investment management company, J.W. Henry & Co, before the millennium.

After his success in Business, Henry ventured into sports when he and his partner Tom Werner bought the Boston Red Sox baseball team in 2002.

According to Forbes, John William Henry II estimated net worth is 3.6 Billion dollars.