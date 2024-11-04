Embracing Unity and Resilience for a Sustainable Tourism Future

One Caribbean: Building A Resilient Future

We must give thanks for another year to celebrate Caribbean Tourism Month, 2024 under the theme “One Caribbean: Building a Resilient Future.”

This theme is more than just rallying. It embodies our shared commitments in unity, sustainability and recovery across our beautiful islands and neighbouring Caribbean islands. Whether we face unprecedented challenges in pandemics, national disasters, economic fluctuations, or social disparities, as an elective body, it is crucial that we remember that our greatest strength is in our unity with each other.

We need to remember that the Caribbean is a mosaic of cultures, languages, landscapes, and histories, brought together by the testaments of our powerful collaborative actions. Together, our amplified voices will create solutions, resonating far beyond our individual island leaders, or small Island nations.

When we look back at the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021, and the passage of Hurricane Beryl in 2024, amidst such catastrophic damages, we were all in awe of the various sectors, and Government Ministries that came together as a unified Caribbean body assisting in our recovery. We witnessed a unified nation inspired by togetherness and resilience.

As One Caribbean, we must encourage investment in the education of our youth, the introduction of modern technology, knowing our islands’ knowledge in tourism, best practices, benchmark, and sustainability. This will assist in the transformative approaches, innovative creations, and welcoming attitudes in inclusivity of our Culture once Tourism and Hospitality becomes part of our early education.

Developing a “One Caribbean” mindset should not just be an option but become a unified obligation of a stronger voice within, and outside of the third world/ basin initiative. This calls for a transformative perspective of our natural resources, economics, and cultures. Therefore, as one body we can strategize these essential resources, not just for our present survival, but also for the prosperity of our future generations ensuring our islands remain vibrant and thriving.

Furthermore, in building a resilient future, I will again emphasize the significance of investing in our greatest assets- our youth. Knowingly, education is the cornerstone of functionable and fortified resilience; therefore, by equipping our youth with the skills, a support system and the accessible knowledge they require, we are building and empowering them to lead our region forward, collaboratively. As One Caribbean, we should aim to rally with neighbouring islands regarding job training and opportunities whereby our youths may gain vital learning practices from different islands.

Today, I urge each of you to consider how we can better equip, foster, and plan for deeper connections across our Caribbean borders, and within our own islands. Let us leverage our diverse strengths, and shared experiences to create that framework, to encourage and facilitate more trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges. Together, we can build a resilient One Caribbean, which will withstand the “storms” and build stronger, more unified islands with positive opportunities for tomorrow.

Let us commit in this journey of unity, recovery, and sustainable development by standing together as ONE CARIBBEAN.