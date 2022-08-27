ECTEL Vacancy Ad
Saturday, August 27

Emergency outage in Kingstown this Sunday 28th August -VINLEC

An emergency outage will take place in Kingstown this Sunday 28th August 2022, from 7 am to 8:30 am.

Businesses and residents in the following areas please take note:

A section of Stoney Grounds (including Massy Mega Store, Gibson Construction Ltd), New Montrose.

