Emergency outage in Kingstown this Sunday 28th August -VINLEC

An emergency outage will take place in Kingstown this Sunday 28th August 2022, from 7 am to 8:30 am.
Businesses and residents in the following areas please take note:
A section of Stoney Grounds (including Massy Mega Store, Gibson Construction Ltd), New Montrose.
(in the area of the Netball Court), Rose Place, Tyrell Street, Bentick Square, Queen Street, Lindley Street, McCoy Street, Middle Street between Queen Street and Melville Street, Lower Bay Street. pic.twitter.com/AqamSogvbk
— VINLEC (@VINLECSVG) August 26, 2022