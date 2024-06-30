Emergency shelters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will be activated at 6:00 p.m. today Sunday, June 30 as a Hurricane Beryl approaches the island.

At 2pm, Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.9° north; longitude 55.6° west, or approximately 405 miles (650 kilometers) east south east of SVG. Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the west at 21mph (33km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 130mph (215 km/h).

Minimum Central Pressure is 960mb or 28.35 inches. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185km).

All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

North Windward

Fancy Government School – Fancy

Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy

Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy

Owia Government School (New Wing)

Owia Seventh Day Adventist Church

Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church

Sandy Bay Government School

Tourama/Overland Government School

Orange Hill Community Center

Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill

Langley Park Government School

Dickson Methodist Church

North Central Windward

Georgetown Community Centre

Georgetown Secondary School

Georgetown Primary School

Chester Cottage Community Centre

Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera

Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers

South Rivers Methodist School

Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers

Park Hill Government School

Park Hill Community Centre

Park Hill Evangelical Church

George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie

South Central Windward

Greiggs Government School

New Grounds Primary School

North Union Secondary School

South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union

Diamonds Government School – Diamonds

Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans

Lauders Primary School

South Windward

New Prospect Primary School -Simon

Adelphi Secondary School – New Adelphi

Biabou Methodist School

Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church

Calder Government School

Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs

Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church

Argyle Government School

East St. George

Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond

Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond

Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere

Brighton Government School

Fair Hall Primary School

Calliaqua Town Hall

Calliaqua Anglican School

Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua

Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church

West St. George

Belmont Government School

West St. George Secondary School – Belair

Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School

Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall

Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church Dorsetshire Hill Government School

Marriaqua

Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia Marriaqua Government School Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Assembly Emmanuel High School Annex – Mesopotamia Streams of Power Church – Carrierre Evesham Learning Resource Centre Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church Richland Park International Pentecostal Assembly Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church Mountain View Academy – Richland Park Richland Park Government School Cane End Government School John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End

Kingstown

The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church) Sion Hill Government School Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill Kingstown Government School – Stoney Ground Faith Temple Church – New Montrose Lodge Village Government School New wing New Testament Church – Lodge Village Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro

South Leeward

Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park Campden Park Community Baptist Church Campden Park (Bethel) Secondary School South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles Questelles Government School Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley Clare Valley Community Centre Rillan Hill Community Centre Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church Buccament Government School – Dubois Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont

Central Leeward

Golden Years Centre – Buccament Buccament Bay Secondary School Layou Grace and Truth Hall Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre Barrouallie Emergency Shelter Barrouallie Government School Kingdom Hall Ministries – Barrouallie Barrouallie Anglican School Kingdom life Ministries – Keartons

North Leeward

Golden Years Learning Resource Centre – Fitz Hughes Chateaubelair New Testament Church Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church Petit Bordel Secondary School Rose Hall New Testament Church of God Rose Hall Community Centre Rose Bank Community Centre

Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool Troumaca Government School Troumaca Ontario Secondary School Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill

Northern Grenadines

Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia Port Elizabeth SDA Church Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia Mustique Community Center Mustique Christian Assembly Community Hall – Mustique Mustique Primary School

Southern Grenadines

Canouan Anglican Church Canouan Roman Catholic Church Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay Canouan Society Lodge Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan Mayreau Community Center Mayreau Government School Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church) Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island

St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island

Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island

Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island

Clifton Pre School – Union Island

Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island

Mary Hutchinson Primary School – Ashton Union Island