Emergency shelters across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) will be activated at 6:00 p.m. today Sunday, June 30 as a Hurricane Beryl approaches the island.
At 2pm, Hurricane Beryl was located near latitude 10.9° north; longitude 55.6° west, or approximately 405 miles (650 kilometers) east south east of SVG. Hurricane Beryl is moving toward the west at 21mph (33km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 130mph (215 km/h).
Minimum Central Pressure is 960mb or 28.35 inches. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center, and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185km).
All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
North Windward
- Fancy Government School – Fancy
- Apostolic Faith Mission – Fancy
- Fancy Bethel Baptist Church – Fancy
- Owia Government School (New Wing)
- Owia Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Sandy Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Sandy Bay Government School
- Tourama/Overland Government School
- Orange Hill Community Center
- Agricultural Training Institute – Orange Hill
- Langley Park Government School
- Dickson Methodist Church
North Central Windward
- Georgetown Community Centre
- Georgetown Secondary School
- Georgetown Primary School
- Chester Cottage Community Centre
- Pamelus Burke Government School – Byera
- Covenant Seventh Day Adventist Church – South Rivers
- South Rivers Methodist School
- Emmanuel Baptist Church – South Rivers
- Park Hill Government School
- Park Hill Community Centre
- Park Hill Evangelical Church
- George Stephens Sr. Secondary School – Colonarie
South Central Windward
- Greiggs Government School
- New Grounds Primary School
- North Union Secondary School
- South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre – North Union
- Diamonds Government School – Diamonds
- Lowmans Windward Anglican School – Lowmans
- Lauders Primary School
South Windward
- New Prospect Primary School -Simon
- Adelphi Secondary School – New Adelphi
- Biabou Methodist School
- Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Calder Government School
- Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs
- Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Argyle Government School
East St. George
- Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond
- Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond
- Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
- Brighton Government School
- Fair Hall Primary School
- Calliaqua Town Hall
- Calliaqua Anglican School
- Paul Parish Hall (Anglican Church Hall) – Calliaqua
- Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
West St. George
- Belmont Government School
- West St. George Secondary School – Belair
- Glad Tidings Tabernacle Pre School – Gomea
- Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
- Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Upper Cane Hall
- Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
- Dorsetshire Hill Government School
Marriaqua
- Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
- Marriaqua Government School
- Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
- Mesopotamia Gospel Hall Assembly
- Emmanuel High School Annex – Mesopotamia
- Streams of Power Church – Carrierre
- Evesham Learning Resource Centre
- Evesham Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Richland Park International Pentecostal Assembly
- Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Mountain View Academy – Richland Park
- Richland Park Government School
- Cane End Government School
- John’s Evangelist Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
Kingstown
- The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
- Sion Hill Government School
- Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill
- Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints – Kingstown Park
- New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
- Kingstown Government School – Stoney Ground
- Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
- Lodge Village Government School New wing
- New Testament Church – Lodge Village
- Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
- J.P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
South Leeward
- Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
- Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
- Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
- Campden Park Community Baptist Church
- Campden Park (Bethel) Secondary School
- South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
- Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
- Questelles Government School
- Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
- Clare Valley Community Centre
- Rillan Hill Community Centre
- Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
- Buccament Government School – Dubois
- Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont
Central Leeward
- Golden Years Centre – Buccament
- Buccament Bay Secondary School
- Layou Grace and Truth Hall
- Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
- Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
- Barrouallie Emergency Shelter
- Barrouallie Government School
- Kingdom Hall Ministries – Barrouallie
- Barrouallie Anglican School
- Kingdom life Ministries – Keartons
North Leeward
- Golden Years Learning Resource Centre – Fitz Hughes
- Chateaubelair New Testament Church
- Chateaubelair Faith and Life Pentecostal Church
- Petit Bordel Secondary School
- Rose Hall New Testament Church of God
- Rose Hall Community Centre
- Rose Bank Community Centre
- Spring Village Worldwide Mission Church & Preschool
- Troumaca Government School
- Troumaca Ontario Secondary School
- Westwood Methodist Church – Coulls Hill
Northern Grenadines
- Bequia Anglican Primary School – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
- Evangelical Church – Port Elizabeth, Bequia
- Pentecostal Church – Union Vale, Bequia
- Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Friendship Bay, Bequia
- Apostolic Faith Mission – Paget Farm, Bequia
- Port Elizabeth SDA Church
- Michael’s Catholic Church and Pre-School – Hamilton, Bequia
- Mustique Community Center
- Mustique Christian Assembly
- Community Hall – Mustique
- Mustique Primary School
Southern Grenadines
- Canouan Anglican Church
- Canouan Roman Catholic Church
- Canouan Kindergarten – Grand Bay
- Canouan Society Lodge
- Canouan Seventh Day Adventist Church
- Wells of Living Water Church – Canouan
- Mayreau Community Center
- Mayreau Government School
- Mayreau Recreational Centre (Roman Catholic Church)
- Ashton Gospel Hall Church – Union Island
- St Matthias Anglican Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Rocky Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Union Island Baptist Church – Ashton, Union Island
- Clifton Pre School – Union Island
- Learning Resource Centre – Ashton, Union Island
- Mary Hutchinson Primary School – Ashton Union Island
- Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church – Clifton, Union Island
- Union Island Secondary School