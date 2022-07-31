Emergency shelters open on Bequia, government offers assistance

St Vincent and the Grenadines government on Sunday said it will assist those affected by the Tropical wave which passed in the early hours of Sunday, 31st July.

Speaking on NBC radio earlier on Sunday Gonsalves said, “The state entities will take care of whatever limited damage there has been. Due to Monday’s public holiday, we have to do makeshift work until all the state systems are up and running. Emergency systems are operational. Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported”.

On Bequia, emergency shelters have opened for those who lost house roofs due to wind damage.

“I spoke with the director of Nemo and they have opened a shelter in Bequia, which is the only place where a shelter has been opened so far. It’s at the primary school in Port Elizabeth”.

“I spoke with Carlos Williams, who is the Deputy Director for Grenadines affairs, particularly for the Northern Grenadines and Bequia. He is on the ground there trying to get the requisite forces gathered to get things cleaned up. Polls are down, electricity is out in some areas, and some roads are blocked with debris”.