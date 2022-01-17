Monday, January 17
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR NURSING ASSISTANTS

All Nursing Assistants enrolled with the General Nursing Council  (GNC) of  St. Vincent  and the Grenadines and who are interested in employment with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment are asked  to report urgently to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health; commencing today  Monday January 17th between the hours 8:00am- 4:00pm.

All applicants are asked to bring  the following documents:

Letter of application

Initial registration with the GNC

Current licence with the GNC

Birth certificate

Marriage certificate if applicable

Vaccine certificate (Covid-19)

All academic and other relevant certificates.

For further information please call 457-2587.

