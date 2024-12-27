END OF YEAR MESSAGE FROM CARICOM SG DR. CARLA. N. BARNETT

Throughout 2024, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat remained focused on supporting efforts to deepen Regional Integration and improve the welfare of the Region’s citizens.

Under the decisive leadership of the Conference of Heads of Government, we advanced many of the Region’s key priorities. Food and Nutrition Security was boosted through the 25 by 2025 initiative; there were efforts to improve Air and Maritime Transportation in the Region and advance implementation of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME), and initiatives to stem the worrying issue of Crime and Violence.

We continued to take advantage of opportunities in regional and international fora to advocate for decisive climate action by the international community to keep temperatures to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels. We also called for urgent attention to honour commitments made to provide climate financing. The Bridgetown Initiative and implementation of the multilaterally agreed Multidimensional Vulnerability Index remain critical to ensuring that CARICOM Small Island and Low-lying Coastal Developing States (SIDS) receive the resources needed to increase and sustain resilience.

Great effort was expended throughout the year by CARICOM leaders and the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) towards the resumption of functional governance and security in Haiti, by ensuring Haitian-led and Haitian-owned solutions to the ongoing crises. Regrettably, the growing insecurity caused by gang violence remains a serious threat to the aspirations and hopes of the people of Haiti, as many thousands of persons continue to be displaced, and are victims of violence and food insecurity.

In July, the record-breaking Hurricane Beryl severely impacted agriculture, fisheries, communications and transportation in several countries of the Region. However, in the true spirit of Community, our Member States and Regional Institutions rallied to support each other.

The signing of the CARICOM-African Union Memorandum of Understanding in the latter half of the year will promote the strengthening of economic, cultural, political and fraternal relationships between CARICOM and Africa, which will also be bolstered by the increased opportunities for trade, investment and tourism between CARICOM and Africa.

We acknowledge the strong participation of our Member States, International Development Partners, the Private Sector, Labour organisations, the Diaspora, and Civil Society in initiatives to strengthen the pillars of our integration movement. In this regard, for their sterling contribution to the Region, two Community stalwarts, Sir Clive Lloyd and the Honourable Roderick Rainford, were awarded the Order of the Caribbean Community, the Region’s highest honour, at the 47th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

As the Region seeks to consolidate integration in the year ahead, we look forward to continued collaboration with our stakeholders and partners, including the CARICOM Committee of Ambassadors and CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, as well as the guidance of the Bureau of the Conference, which will comprise Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica effective 1 January 2025.

My sincere thanks to all the staff of the Secretariat at our Georgetown Headquarters and our offices in Barbados and Jamaica, for their unswerving dedication to the work of the Community.

I wish for all peace, success and prosperity in 2025, and safety during the Season’s festivities.