The Enhams clinic is anticipated to be transformed into a wellness centre as the government continues its efforts to provide inexpensive healthcare to the populace.

Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves stated that the clinic will focus on non-communicable diseases upon completion.

“Even if you live outside the Enhams area, the hospital may tell you that the Enhams clinic provides the best diabetic care. There would be specialised personnel to deal with lifestyle-related issues such as heart problems, hypertension, and diabetes “.

“The clinic would also feature a dietitian to assist you in evaluating your dietary choices more accurately. Some exercise rooms would also be offered, particularly for seniors who are unable to attend a gym.”

Gonsalves stated that the extensive renovation of the Enhams clinic will begin the next year, but some repairs would be conducted this year.

“This year, the Enhams clinic requires some fundamental maintenance. The doors are in poor condition. The section where unused nurse’s quarters are located at the building’s rear will be renovated. This year there will be some repairs, but next year there will be an extensive renovation “Gonsalves said,