Enid Zephyrine appointed new Judge at the Industrial Court Trinidad

NEW MEMBER APPOINTED AT THE INDUSTRIAL COURT

Port of Spain: Her Honour Mrs. Enid Zephyrine has been appointed a Member of the Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago by Her Excellency Christine Kangaloo, O.R.T.T, President of The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and will serve in the General Services Division of the Court.

Her Honour Mrs. Zephyrine, who is a Charted Certified Accountant (ACCA), has served in the Public Sector of Trinidad and Tobago for well over forty-five years. She is the holder of a Master of Science in International Money Finance and Investment from Brunel University, London and a Bachelor of Science in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom (UK). She also holds a Post

Graduate certificate in Project Planning Appraisal Management from Bradford University, UK and certification in Public Administration from the University of the West Indies.

The Industrial Court congratulates Her Honour Mrs. Enid Zephyrine on her appointment and looks forward to working together during her tenure.