Enoh T. Ebong a woman of Vincentian descent will serve as the Director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency.

Born in Nigeria to a Vincentian mother and Nigerian father, she was nominated by President Biden for the position of USTDA’s Director and confirmed unanimously by the U.S Senate.

As Director, Ebong leads USTDA in its efforts to develop sustainable, clean infrastructure and foster economic growth in emerging economies, while also supporting U.S. jobs through the exports of U.S. goods and services.

As Deputy Director, she led the development and execution of USTDA’s international program and oversaw all agency operations.

Ebong assumed the helm at USTDA after starting her public service at the Agency and rising through the ranks in several roles as a career civil servant, including as General Counsel and as Deputy Director/Chief Operating Officer.

Before joining USTDA, she practised law at the Boston office of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, P.C. representing public and private companies in offerings, financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance issues.

She has served on the Boards of the Friends of the National Zoo and the Washington Foreign Law Society. She has also served as an Advisory Board member of Lawyers of Color, which named her to its 4th Annual Power List in 2015; and as a Global Faculty Lead for Atlas Service Corps’ Global Leadership Lab.

Ebong earned her JD from the University of Michigan Law School, a Master of Arts in Communication from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Arts in History, with honours, from The University of Edinburgh, Scotland. She is a member of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Bar.