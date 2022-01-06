Enrollment in free Spanish language courses at the IVCC

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines invites the public to enroll in the Spanish course corresponding to the January-March term 2022, free of charge.

Classes for level 1 (beginners) will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. at the Venezuelan Institute located on Murray’s road, the former location of the Embassy of Venezuela (upstairs) opposite the Girls’ High School.

Just 20 places are available due to the Covid-19 measures.

Applicants who possess prior knowledge of Spanish will be required to do a Placement Test. Such applicants should contact the IVCC Academic Coordinator via [email protected]

All individuals accepted into the courses are required to attend a MANDATORY ORIENTATION AND WELCOME SESSION. Classes are scheduled to start on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022, with the Welcome and Orientation Class for beginners at 5:30 p.m.

The period for registration would be from Friday, January 7th to Friday, January 14th by the submission of the Form that is provided by clicking this link:

Studying Spanish opens several windows in terms of personal and professional development. We invite you to learn more about Latin American, Caribbean and Venezuelan culture through the Spanish language. The Spanish-speaking population represents one of the fastest-growing segments in the world, it constitutes a huge community that shares products, services, and culture; and offers businesses and institutions a truly unique opportunity for growth.

We await you; do not miss this great opportunity to learn Spanish with native speakers!

For any further questions, please contact us by telephone: (784) 456-1374 or send an e-mail to [email protected]