Enumerators, field supervisors needed as SVG conducts Labour Force Survey

This serves to inform you that arrangements are being made for the conduct of the 2022 Labour Force Survey during the period of October to December 2022. We are currently accepting applications for the positions of:

1. Enumerator

2. Field Supervisor

The application process is done in steps:

Step 1: You are required to complete the online application form at stats.gov.vc. Click the “Read More” button, then click on the “Apply Now” button. Complete the application form.

Step 2: Submit your Curriculum Vitae (CV) in a written form to the address below (in person, or by e-mail) to:

Attn: Mr. Recardo Frederick Director of Economic Planning Division 1st Floor, Administrative Building Bay Street, Kingstown Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Tel: 784-457-1746 / 784-457-2182

Or

Email to: [email protected] and [email protected] cc:[email protected] DEADLINE FOR APPLICATIONS: 30″‘ SEPTEMBER 2022 Feel free to share this information with persons whom you know may be interested.