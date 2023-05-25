The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says a Saudi Envoy will be visiting St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The envoy is slated to arrive in SVG at 12 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The Saudi Fund provided funding to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to transform the former banana boxing factory and Arrowroot mill in Belle Vue into a cultural, artistic, educational, sports, and manufacturing powerhouse.

On March 3rd, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves announced that the government has obtained a $10 million loan from the Saudi Fund to fund this development.

A recording studio, multimedia facilities, a theater, drumming and dancing space, an orchestra chamber, and a fitness center will be part of the new facility. It will assist the selling of fruits, vegetables, and handicrafts, in addition to agroprocessing.