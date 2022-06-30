Equal opportunities for all students entering secondary school

Minister of Education Hon Curtis King said there will be equal opportunity in the placement of students in Secondary Schools.

Speaking to the Agency for Public Information earlier today (June 29), King said, each year, there is a challenge with parents wanting their children to attend certain secondary schools, however, there is an “equitable distribution of resources at all schools, so you (students) should not feel disadvantaged attending one school or the other”.

King insisted that students are presented with equal opportunities across the board because the Government has made “a valiant effort” to make sure resources are available at all secondary schools “and that is an equitable distribution”, therefore, Parents should not have reservations about sending their child to any secondary institution in the country.

The Education Minister, though pleased with the results of the CPEA, said it is still important that Parents, Teachers and Education Officials “combine to lift our performances…we cannot be satisfied with meeting the minimum standards”.

Minister King is currently attending the Caribbean Ministerial Meeting on School Safety in St. Maarten. The delegation consists of Senior Education Officer Dr Idelia Ferdinand and Hulda Peters of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO).

