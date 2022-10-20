Equatorial moisture will bring rainy weather to SVG on the weekend

Low-level moisture is going to be across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines allowing for generally cloudy skies tonight and the chance of occasional shower activity.

As Friday progresses, there should be a decrease in cloud cover and the chance of showers, however, by Saturday afternoon equatorial moisture is forecast to move across the island chain bringing showers and possible isolated thunderstorms well into Monday morning. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides are asked to be alert around this time.

Thursday night: Generally cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Friday: Cloudy with a few showers and chance of isolated thunderstorms becoming mostly partly cloudy.

Saturday: Partly cloudy becoming cloudy with a high chance of moderate showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Sunday: Generally cloudy with a high chance of moderate to heavy showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will blow generally from the east northeast to east (ENE-E) at 15km/h-25 km/h with possible higher gusts near showers. Seas are forecast to be slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and ranging between 1.5m – 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

Source : Met Office