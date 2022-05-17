ERAO calls for an end to violence against LGBTQIA, individuals in SVG

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Transgender and Asexual individuals (“LGBTQIA”) are some of the most vulnerable groups of people living in the Caribbean multi-island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (“SVG”).

Many LGBTQIA+ individuals in SVG live in constant fear of being outed, harassed, discriminated against, bullied, abused, attacked and/or murdered.

Oppressive and discriminatory anti-gay laws exist in SVG and the state continues to offer no explicit legal protection to LGBTQIA+ individuals on the grounds of sexual orientation or gender identity.

It is time that we end all forms of discrimination against LGBTQIA+ individuals in SVG. We must recognize their humanity and the fact that they too deserve to be respected, to live their lives based on who they are, what they believe and how they see fit.

They are our children, fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, grandmothers, grandfathers, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. They are human beings with a life, emotions and dreams. They can feel pain and they can feel love.

Today on this International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, Equal Rights (17th of May 2022), Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (“ERAO SVG”) encourages all vincentians and persons living in SVG to end all forms of discrimination against the LGBTQIA+ community.

ERAO SVG also calls upon the state of SVG to repeal all anti-gay laws and offer explicit legal protection to LGBTQIA+ individuals on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender Identity.

No one is truly equal until we are all treated equally!