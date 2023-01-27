ERAO SVG HOSTS SUICIDE AWARENESS WORKSHOP WITH SUCCESS

On the 21st of January 2023, Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (“ERAO SVG”) successfully hosted a Suicide Awareness: Identifying, Preventing and Empowering Workshop. This workshop was conducted at Paradise Beach Hotel and Restaurant’s Conference Room and was facilitated by Dr. Alisa Alvis.

Dr. Alisa Alvis is a School and Clinical Psychologist who holds a Ph.D. from Syracuse University. They are the founder and clinical director of Alvis & Associates, their private practice in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), providing psychotherapeutic and consulting services both locally and regionally. Alisa has over 15 years of experience as a mental health professional in the Caribbean, UK, USA, and Canada.

During this workshop, Dr. Alvis highlighted key concepts and definitions, data regionally and internationally, misconceptions, major risk factors, various strategies for intervention and prevention, and more, in relation to the issue of suicide.

This workshop was attended by representatives from the mental health profession in SVG, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the Rotaract Club of Kingstown, the Girls School High School, and other individuals in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Though SVG may not have high rates of suicide compared to other countries in the Caribbean region, many people because of the challenges they are facing, are struggling mentally, wondering if they should continue living, and/or feel like killing themselves for a variety of reasons.

President of ERAO SVG, Mr. Jeshua Bardoo encourages all persons who may be struggling mentally and who may feel like hurting and/or killing themselves to reach out for help. He wants them to know that there is hope.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can contact the Mental Health Rehabilitation Center at +1784-458-4240, all district clinics and for emergencies, the various hospitals in SVG on weekends.