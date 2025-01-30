ERAO SVG, UNAIDS host project management training in SVG

Equal Rights, Access and Opportunities SVG Inc. (ERAO SVG) was pleased to host a successful two-day proposal writing and project management training in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in collaboration with UNAIDS Caribbean on the 25th and 26th of January 2025 at Sunset Shores Hotel.

This training was attended by over 40 persons from civil society organizations, the public sector, and the private sector. The training was conducted by Jaevion Nelson, an experienced grant writer who is the Community Support Advisor at UNAIDS Caribbean which is based in Jamaica.

Reflecting on the training, Jeshua Bardoo, President of ERAO SVG stated, “Proposal Writing and Project Management are important skills that both state and non-state actors need in order to flourish, survive, and create impact in Vincentian and Caribbean society. Knowing how to write an effective proposal to raise funds for and in order to implement projects, especially for activities that positively affect the lives of the most vulnerable, is extremely important. I hope that through this event more persons in SVG were better able to understand how to write a proposal and implement a project. Most importantly, I hope that the participants will use this knowledge to help make Vincentian society better for all.”

Commenting on the training, the Facilitator, Jaevion Nelson, expressed that, “It was a pleasure sharing with and learning from participants as they build their skills and expertise to contribute to creating change in SVG. UNAIDS is grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with ERAO SVG and looks forward to working more with stakeholders in SVG and across the region to end inequalities and end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

ERAO SVG thanks its sponsors Outright International, the Eastern Caribbean Alliance for Diversity and Equality (ECADE), and UNAIDS Caribbean for their generous financial and/or in-kind support.

ERAO SVG is an intersectional non-profit human rights organization dedicated to promoting equality and non-discrimination in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. It has four main thematic areas: women’s rights, children’s rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, and disability rights.