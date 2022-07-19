Eron ‘Bro’ Williams wanted by police

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are carrying out investigations into several reports of Burglary, Assault Bodily Harm, Wounding and Arson where the subject is a person of interest.

The subject is a Vincentian National who is considered to be armed and dangerous and to be approached with caution.

The Police are soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at Telephone # 457-1211 ext. 4816 or Officer in charge CID/CRO/MCU at 456-1810 or 457-1211 ext. 4838

Calls would be treated confidentially.