Eros Caine Charged with The Murder of Andrew Williams

Update: Chauffeur Charged with Murder

On January 4, 2025, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) formally arrested and charged Eros Caine, a 64-year-old Chauffeur of Glen, with the offence of Murder.

As previously reported on January 3, 2025, Andrew Williams, a 41-year-old Labourer of Glen, sustained two gunshot wounds to the right side of his torso and later succumbed to his injuries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. A post-mortem examination confirmed that Williams died as a result of gunshot wounds to the body.

Caine was arraigned at the Serious Offences Court on January 6, 2025. He was not allowed to plea to the indictable matter and remanded in custody at His Majesty’s Prison. The case was adjourned to February 3, 2025. The investigation continues.

The RSVGPF continues to urge anyone with information that could assist with this and other investigations to come forward. All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

Contact Information:

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Calliaqua Police Station: (784) 458-4200

Criminal Investigations Department (CID/MCU): (784) 456-1810

Public Relations Office: (784) 485-6891