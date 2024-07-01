Escalation of Tensions: Is World War 3 Already Underway?

STAGE SET FOR WORLD WAR 3

I thought that as sensible humans we would NEVER have witnessed another world war, which has apparently begun. Within the last month or so the world has witnessed the escalation of bombings and resultant increase in the loss of life in the Middle East, and Europe, despite the fact that the United Nations general assembly’s main goal was/is to prevent a re-occurrence of two devastating world wars. So is the UN just a talk shop ?

This one will be worse as the weapons of mass destruction (WMD) have increased in sophistication and lethality (deadliness). The main culprits at this time are the US, UK, France, Russia, China and North Korea as they are some of the major missile and arms producers in the world, … there are other countries involved in making WMD, but these mentioned are the major producers of WMD’s, biological, chemical and electronic warfare (as witnessed with the pager and 2-way radio assassinations in Lebanon 3 weeks ago).

Humanity has achieved great progress in the areas of science and technology. We have landed robots on Mars and the moon, have attempted to divert the trajectory of asteroids that are on a collision course with our planet, we have made scientific breakthroughs that can now disable and eliminate certain cancers using gene editing procedures, we now have super computers capable of processing terabytes and petaflops of information in seconds, but yet despite all these advancements in science, technology, medicine and space travel, we are hell bent on destroying each other over religious or political differences, or for oil, land, and mineral resources that we met here and cannot take with us when our life in the body comes to an end.

But what is the cause of this global malaise or dis-ease ? Greed, political, religious and economic power, and the abuse of liberties and authority by persons in positions of influence and leadership and most of all EGO. Now let’s not be fooled, everyone has an ego, and there’s nothing wrong with that, as some personalities exude a positive ego, but sad to say the majority of egoistic persons are selfish, scornful and evil. They only care about themselves and a few close to them, which they like to describe as ‘their inner circle’. That is the nature of the many in our world today.

Now that we know the source of the evil we face daily, is there any way of reversing this negative trend of mass killings and tampering with this planet via geo and bio-engineering that has this planet on the verge of physical and spiritual collapse. The answers are always in the Bible and what we see manifesting before our eyes via the electronic media is the fulfilment of scriptural prophecy, … no if or but, … the Bible is spot on with what is happening on planet earth today.

Let us all take some time whether we are Christian believers or not to read Matthew 24, written about 2 thousand years ago and see if what is stated in those verses is not our present day reality. Verse 12 is also of particular importance stating “And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold’, and we are seeing that in our daily lives. Fortunately that verse states that the love of many, but not all, shall grow cold. So those of us who are guided by the spirit of the Almighty Creator will still show love and empathy to suffering humanity.

We are the ones who are constantly praying for a world of peace, despite all the killings, rape, deceit, corruption, stealing, human trafficking, with a host of other evils happening globally, including right here in SVG. Ah nah so !? The Prophet Ezekiel in chapter 33 issues a sharp warning to both righteous and wicked, worth repeating now: v11.. “As I live, says the Lord God, I have no pleasure in the death of the wicked; but that the wicked turn from his way and live: turn from your evil ways; for why will you die, O house of Israel? “

V12 “ ..Therefore you son of man, say unto the children of your people, the righteousness of the righteous shall not deliver him in the day of his transgression: as for the wickedness of the wicked, he shall not fall thereby in the day that he turns from his wickedness; neither shall the righteous be able to live for his righteousness in the day that he sins.” Yes, the Almighty is a fair and just judge and gives us a chance to repent and change, even after you have lived a worthless and cruel life, there is still hope of eternal life, like Saul, turned Paul. But that does not mean that you can live a lawless life without its consequences.

So while the signs of the times ‘inna we face’, there is still hope for Christian believers, expect to be ridiculed, tortured and even killed, but those who endure to end will be saved. In closing let me remind all souls that we were all there when the universe came into existence, but we are only manifested in the flesh now, but we wont always be in the flesh. Therefore, we have to be at peace with Almighty God first, then we will be at peace with our neighbours. And if we want to be reunited with our Creator after our life in the flesh has ended, then we have to be spiritually connected to Him right now. Remember, you determine your destiny – Everlasting peace or everlasting suffering ! … and you cannot say, you were not warned, or given the opportunity to determine your destiny.

Post Script: Since writing this piece I have come to the conclusion that WW3 is already happening although benign….the very fact that last week, two B-1 bombers originating in the US, re-fuelled twice while airborne, then escorted by Israeli fighter planes dropped their sortie over Palestine and returned to US in 22 hours, is ample evidence that the world has been drawn into the conflict. Russia has already declared its position in defense of Iran, and with a ‘disabled’ Russian ship packed with several kilotons of explosives in waters close to the UK, … any spark can turn this planet to a scene of gloom and doom !