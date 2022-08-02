Estika Halley: Former Carnival Queen of St Maarteen battling for her life

Estika Halley (25) is fighting for her life after a man stabbed her multiple times on Sunday morning and attempted to slit her throat. She miraculously survived.

St. Maarten Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit is treating her in a critical but stable condition.

Halley was attacked in the parking lot of Emerald Funeral Home and Crematory in Cay Hill, diagonally across from the entrance to the hospital.

A video recording of the brutal attack was taken by the funeral company’s cameras.

The motive for the attempted murder and the relationship between the man and the victim are unknown. Around 6:00 am Sunday, police received a call from the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car, which was found in the French Quarter on Sunday afternoon. There was blood on it.

As a result, the victim’s ordeal, the search for her assailant, and the car’s location had become trending topics on social media. A photo of St. Maartener M.B. (38) was also circulated. It is alleged that he is the perpetrator.

M.B. was seen walking into the police station in Philipsburg around noon Sunday. Police reported at 2:19 pm: “Suspect involved in the stabbing incident was arrested a short time ago.”

Halley was crowned TelCell Senior Carnival Queen at Carnival Village in 2016. She recently returned to St. Maarten, after living and working in the Netherlands. The beautician started her own business on the island. She is the mother of a little girl.