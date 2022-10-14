EU Covid vaccine purchases “biggest Corruption Scandal in history”-MEP

Mislav Kolakusic of the European Parliament took to Twitter on Wednesday, October 12 to announce that the EU’s purchase of too many ‘unproven’ Covid vaccines equates to the “biggest CORRUPTION SCANDAL in the history of mankind.”

In the video, Kolakusic said: Mrs von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, known as Mrs 4.5 billion doses.

“Today, 10 of us MEPs asked her the following question: Why will she present to us, the members of the European Parliament, as well as the EU citizens whom she supposedly represents, the communication she had with Pfizer during the procurement of 4.5 billion doses of vaccines at a time when there was absolutely no proof of the effectiveness, and especially not of the harmfulness of that product.”

He added: “Imagine, 4 and a half billion doses for 450 million people.

“Great Britain is no longer with us, so there are quite a few of us.

“Based on that calculation, each child, newly born, should receive ten doses of something that no one in the world except maybe two or three people, knows what it contains.