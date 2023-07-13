EU-LAC: Partnerships, Multi-Stakeholder Engagements and Just Transitions

In the framework of the “EU-Latin America and the Caribbean Forum: Partners for Change,” the EU-LAC Foundation has been entrusted with organising the Panel “Partnerships and Multi-Stakeholders’ Engagements: Democracy, Knowledge, Gender Equality and Just Transitions”. Its objective is to present the conclusions, contributions, and public policy recommendations generated in the EU-LAC Forums of Journalists, Knowledge, Gender Equality, and Just Transitions for the EU-CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held on July 17 and 18, 2023.

The forum is organised by the European Union in collaboration with a Steering Group of EU and LAC Civil Society Organisations. The panel on Friday will include 6 representatives of Civil Society Organisations, who had outstanding participation in the EU-LAC Fora, as well as 4 commentators representing international organisations. The forum will be held in a hybrid format. Participation is possible through prior registration at the following link: https://international- partnerships.ec.europa.eu/eu- latin-america-and-caribbean- forum-partners-change_en.

The forum will be moderated by the co-organising authorities of the event, Dr. Adrián Bonilla (Executive Director of the EU-LAC Foundation) and Leire Pajín (President of the EU-LAC Foundation).

The panellists of the EU-LAC Knowledge Forum will be Myriam Moïse, Secretary General of Universities Caribbean (UC) and Université des Antilles, Martinique, and Soledad García Ferrari, Vice President of the Working Group on Latin America – Coimbra Group. The event will be followed by Elektra Lagos Koetsenruijter, Director for Europe, International Human Rights Network (IHRN), Belgium, and Javier García de la Oliva, Head of National Support for Europe and the Americas, ActionAid International, Spain; Secretary of the Council – CONCORD for the EU-LAC Gender Equality Forum. Finally, as representatives of the EU-LAC Just Transitions Forum, the following will participate: Maiara Folly, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Plataforma CIPÓ, Brazil, and Mark Urban, International Cooperation Director of RedClara, Uruguay.

This will be followed by comments from Cecilia Alemany, Deputy Regional Director of UN Women for the Americas and the Caribbean, Ana Güezmes, Director of the Division of Gender Affairs of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), Kristin Lang, Head of the Global Partners Division of the European Investment Bank (EIB), and Fazia Pusterla, Representative of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Europe.

About the EU-LAC Foundation:

The EU-LAC Foundation is an international organisation created in 2010 by the Heads of State and Government of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). It is composed of the countries that make up CELAC, as well as the EU and its member states. Its mission is to strengthen and promote the bi-regional strategic partnership, enhancing its visibility and promoting the participation of the respective civil societies.