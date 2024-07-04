EU approves €450 000 to aid SVG and Grenada

The European Union has sanctioned €450,000 in humanitarian aid to address the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl in St Vincent and Grenada. This financial support aims to assist the most vulnerable individuals impacted by the hurricane, providing them with cash aid, water, sanitation, hygiene supplies, food, and other essential items.

To bolster the emergency response, the EU activated its Copernicus satellite service in rapid mapping mode on July 2. So far, five maps have been generated to aid in the relief efforts.

“Hurricane Beryl has lashed the Caribbean with unprecedented force at this time of the year, causing widespread suffering and damage in several islands. The initial funding just approved will bring much-needed relief to people that have seen their lives upended by this disaster, both in Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. As the hurricane moves further, the EU keeps closely monitoring its trajectory and stands ready to help other populations that might be affected in the next hours. All our response instruments, humanitarian aid and civil protection, will be mobilised if necessary,” stated Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

This new funding is in addition to the more than €2 million already allocated this year for humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness in the Caribbean region.

On July 1, Hurricane Beryl passed between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, with maximum sustained winds exceeding 220 km/h. It made landfall on Grenada’s Carriacou Island as a Category 4 storm, later intensifying to Category 5 before downgrading back to Category 4. It is the earliest recorded hurricane to reach Category 5 status.

The powerful winds and storm surges have caused widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. Reports from humanitarian partners indicate that over 1,000 people were evacuated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, while another 2,500 were evacuated in Grenada.