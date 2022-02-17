Europe and Latin America facing new challenges

The global health crisis is bringing new challenges to the forefront and highlighting the need for joint action and cooperation in the context of dynamic international policies. Strengthening interregional relations, such as relations between the European Union and Latin America, is becoming necessary, perhaps more so than ever before. In recent years, Greece has been upgrading its relations with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Last year, the «Day of Latin America and Caribbean», was celebrated for first time in Athens, which was organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece. The fact that there are large and important Greek communities in Latin America is an additional reason for the special interest Greece takes in the wider region. As the Greek Prime Minister, Kiriakos Mitsotakis, stated: «Latin America, for reasons inexplicable to me, was a forgotten continent for Greece. This is something I want to correct. We are talking about very dynamic economies, with dynamic Greek communities».

There are deep, timeless and historical bonds of friendship between the two sides. As well as this, Greece has demonstrated its solidarity with the Latin American people in difficult times. Recently, by Ministerial decision, under the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikos Dendias, Greece allocated a symbolic amount of money as development aid to the Caribbean islands of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines which were affected by the eruption of the volcano La Soufriere and to Haiti, due to the earthquake that hit the country.

The European Union and Latin America face new challenges. In addition to protecting public health, the need to strengthen democratic values, to protect human rights and to reduce poverty and inequality have come to the forefront, as has the need to protect the environment which must not be “sacrificed” in the effort to achieve economic recovery.

Against this background, Greece recognizes the important role Latin American countries play in the international community. At the same time, it also recognizes the Caribbean states special political and diplomatic weight and also the values ​​that they promote. The CARICOM regional organization is a framework within which it is possible to expand the dialogue with the European Union on issues such as security and the economy.

Greece has always enjoyed excellent cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries in the context of international organisations. One of the most important candidacies that Greece has put forward for the coming period is its candidacy as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the period 2025 – 2026.

Today Greece presents a new picture, having finally left behind its past adventures during the economic crisis. The government of Kiriakos Mitsotakis is implementing important reforms, such as digitising State services, while the country is a positive example of handling the pandemic successfully, not only for Europe but also globally.

Greece is turning its attention to Latin America and the Caribbean, looking forward (especially after the end of the global health crisis), to an increase in Greek exports, to attracting Latin American investors and also increased numbers of tourists from these countries.

The Hellenic Republic functions as a stabilising force in the Mediterranean. At the same time, however, the unlawful conduct of Greece’s neighbouring country, Turkey, which sometimes takes the form of threats and sometimes the form of actual violations of international law, is straining bilateral relations and undermining peace and stability in the wider Mediterranean region.

Greece considers that respect for common values ​​such as democracy, freedom, equality and solidarity, paves the way for a deeper relationship between the European Union and Latin America.