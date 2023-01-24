European Council & SVG PM issues joint statement on EU-CELAC summit

EU congratulates St Vincent on assuming CELAC Presidency

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves announced that the next EU-CELAC Summit of Heads of State and Government will take place in Brussels on July 17 and 18, when Spain holds the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

President Michel congratulated Prime Minister Gonsalves on the assumption of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as the new pro-tempore presidency of CELAC.

The EU-CELAC Summit will further strengthen the bi-regional partnership of the EU and the CELAC countries on shared priorities like digital and green transitions, the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss, health, food security, migration, security and governance or the fight against transnational crime.

The President and the Prime Minister congratulated the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández on his successful pro tempore presidency of CELAC.