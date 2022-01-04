Swedish Oil Billionaire Drowns While On Vacation In Mustique

According to media reports, Swedish oil billionaire Eva Lundin, died in an accident, while on holiday in Mustique.

According to Energywatch, her grandchildren was quoted by Scandinavian media outlets as saying;

“It is with great sorrow that we are obliged to inform that our mother, Eva Lundin, died on 25th December 2021, after being in an accident on the island Mustique in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” the statement reads.

While no official report has come from local police, sources familiar with the matter told St Vincent Times that Lundin encountered difficulties while swimming on Christmas day, leading to her death.

The source further told St Vincent Times that an autopsy performed on the body determined that the billionaire’s death was caused by drowning.

Her body was flown out of SVG by private charter on 31st December 2021. Lundin according to media reports was 88 years old.

The Lundin Group consists of ten companies within commodities, the largest of which is Lundin Mining and oil outfit Lundin Energy.

According to the shareholder service Holdings, the Lundin family owns shares worth approximately 50 billion Swedish krona in their listed companies.