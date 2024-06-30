Persons in low-lying communities surge to seek shelter.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves advises evacuation of the area, particularly beyond the airport in Paget Farm, where there is a cluster of houses, as Hurricane Beryl barrels towards St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

“In Bequia Lower Bay, Port Elizabeth, these are low-lying communities. However, in Paget Farm, beyond the airport, that area, especially beyond the airport, it’s strongly recommended that that area be evacuated. There is a cluster of houses there.”

“The individuals occupying parts of Chatham Bay on Union Island should relocate to a higher area.” We have identified the Learning Resource Centre on Union Island for these individuals from that community. I want you to listen to me. Move tonight.”

On the mainland, Gonsalves said there is Kingstown, the whole of the East Coast, and all the areas on the North East Coast, and he urged people in those communities to seek shelter.

“You are in danger there; please proceed to the shelters.” I don’t expect you to be in shelters for as long as you were during our volcanic eruptions. Of course, we can always address issues such as your house’s roof being off or flooding, but we cannot take responsibility for your personal safety. You have to be careful.”

Gonsalves stated that the Grenadines and St. Vincent will experience significant damage due to the high winds.

“The various peaks, the high points in Union Island, Mayreau, Canouan, Mustique, and Bequia You have to be careful, especially in coastal communities. And in terms of the areas in St. Vincent, Mala Village, Cane Garden, Dorsetshire Hill, Rose Hall, Edinboro, Chester Cottage, and so many others”.

The 5 p.m. report from the NHC says when Beryl passes over portions of the Windward Islands, it is expected to bring potentially catastrophic hurricane-force gusts beginning early Monday morning.