Over 100 residents have been evacuated from Union Island in the Southern Grenadines, some 40 miles from Kingstown.

The event takes place just one day after Hurricane Beryl devastated the island, destroying 90% of its infrastructure.

While touring the island earlier today, government representatives carried supplies to the locals and performed inspections.

The inhabitants were evacuated using the MV Jaden T.

Reports state that among the evacuees were a number of injured individuals. One death is reported on the island associated with passage of Beryl.