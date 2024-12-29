Evangelist Jacobs Issues 7-Day Ultimatum to Fraser’s Killer/s

Evangelist Ronelle Jacobs from Montreal, Canada, has delivered a message to the individual or individuals responsible for the death of Glenroy Fraser.

Fraser, a Vincentian/Canadian visiting home for the holidays, was discovered bound and shot in a vehicle that had gone over an embankment in the village of Kelbourney.

Evangelist Jacobs, in a Facebook post, stated, “They kill our Canadian brother and think it’s going to be free, so. We give them 7 days, or fire will fall on their house”.

Police in a press release on Saturday said, “Reports indicate that in the early hours of December 28, 2024, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police were informed that a vehicle had been spotted over an embankment in Kelbourney. Upon promptly responding to the scene, police discovered Fraser inside the vehicle, with his hands and feet bound and an injury to the head”.

Police said they collected several exhibits, including a spent shell and the SUV, which is reportedly a rental vehicle.

Glenroy Fraser, who was 38 years old at the time of his death, is St. Vincent’s 54th murder for 2024.