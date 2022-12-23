EVERYBODY’S Magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year is Dickon Mitchell

Grenada PM is EVERYBODY’S Magazine 2022 Person of the Year

Dickon Mitchell, the prime minister of Grenada, has been named the Person of the Year 2022 by EVERYBODY’S, a 45-year-old Caribbean-American publication.

The official announcement was made on December 21 at City Hall in New York, NY, when the 2021 Person of the Year Award was formally presented to Mayor Eric Adams. Although the majority of EVERYBODY’S subscribers across the US may have already received the Person of the Year/2023 Global Caribbean Edition (December issue), He congratulated Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell on his honor.

Helen Beatrice Lucas, who was born in Carriacou, Grenada, and died in 2021 at the age of 104, proposed in 1978 that the magazine recognize a man and a woman each year to mark the publication’s first anniversary.

Her committee was supported by Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, Dr. Muriel Petioni, Malcolm X’s doctor, and Manhattan Borough President Percy Sutton, as well as New Yorkers Simeon Simmonds of St. Vincent, Jacqueline Cornelius of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Benjamin Watkins of Barbados, and Lola Simon-Assanh of Guyana.