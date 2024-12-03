Evesham Businessman Charged With Over $52,000 Fraud Allegations

Businessman charged with deception

On November 29, 2024, police arrested and charged Daislyian Davis, a 36-year-old Businessman of Evesham, with the offence of Deception.

According to investigations, the accused dishonestly obtained the sum of $52,400.00 ECC from a 31-year-old resident of Mesopotamia with the intention of permanently depriving him of it.

The offence was committed at Kingstown between July 1, 2024 and July 31, 2024.

Davis appeared before the Serious Offences Court on December 2, 2024, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 ECC with one (1) surety. Davis was ordered to surrender all travel documents and stop notices were placed at all port of entries. The Trial date is set for February 24, 2025.